Bankers Criticized For Not Assisting Agricultural Sector

Agriculture needs more than what government and bankers are offering at the moment to grow

Dr. James Kanyije, the Executive Director of KK Foods Limited said on Thursday that bankers had let farmers down by classifying the sector as risky. He said they are expected to put interventions to de-risk the sector to help it grow.

 

