Bankers Criticized For Not Assisting Agricultural Sector

In short
Dr. James Kanyije, the Executive Director of KK Foods Limited said on Thursday that bankers had let farmers down by classifying the sector as risky. He said they are expected to put interventions to de-risk the sector to help it grow.
Bankers Criticized For Not Assisting Agricultural Sector20 Aug 2020, 17:38 Comments 116 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Agriculture Updates
In short
Tagged with: Absa bank Uganda KK foods agriculture finance
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.