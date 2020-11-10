Bankers Reveal Where They Will Put Money After COVID-19

In short
FSDU Director for Programs, Joseph Lutwama challenged banks to support small subsistence activities to grow so that they will have surplus money to save, which will also interest them to demanding for financial services.
Bankers Reveal Where They Will Put Money After COVID-1910 Nov 2020, 21:22 Comments 130 Views Business and finance Updates
In short
Tagged with: Cost of credit mobile money ‘Your Money Can’
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.