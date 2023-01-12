In short
Israel Arinaitwe, Stanbic Bank’s Head of Consumer Banking, says the effects of the high CBR started being felt towards the end of the year but hopes that as inflation slows down, lending the Rate will also fall and banks will lower theirs too.
Bankers See 2023 Better, But Uncertainty Over Inflation Persists

Kampala, Uganda
