Bankers Surprised By 'Unavailable' UGX200BN Small Business Rescue Fund

In short
John Walugembe, the Chief Executive, Federation of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises, says that around many banks the managers do not tell their customers of the existence of these products, ‘until one comes with evidence’ that that bank is a partner in a program.
Bankers Surprised By 'Unavailable' UGX200BN Small Business Rescue Fund12 Jul 2022, 19:48 Comments 95 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Updates
In short
Tagged with: African Continental Free Trade Area, AfCTA MSMEs
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.