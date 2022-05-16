Nebert Rugadya
17:57

Banking Industry in Mixed Performance, as BOU Warns of Ukraine Threat on Economy

16 May 2022, 17:52 Comments 156 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Updates

In short
The banking Industry returned a combined net profit of Shillings 1 trillion and 1 billion, but seven banks fell deeper into losses in 2021.

The higher commodity prices abetted by the Russia-Ukraine conflict have also started directly feeding through to consumer prices, weakening consumer optimism and Household demand,” says the BOU.

 

