Banking Sector joins DTB against Ham Kiggundu Case Judgement

In short
In a statement, UBA is now rallying all government business facilitation agencies like Uganda Revenue Authority, Uganda Investment Authority, the Ministry of Finance and the Judiciary, as well as private-sector agencies to join "join us in addressing the implications of the judgement and assist in avoiding the adverse effects" of the judgement on the economy and the country.
Banking Sector joins DTB against Ham Kiggundu Case Judgement9 Oct 2020, 04:32 Comments 57 Views Business and finance Court Updates
In short
Tagged with: Banking Syndicated loans
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.