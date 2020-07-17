Mwesigwa Alon
Banks Approve Bigger Chunk of Loans to Manufacturing Sector in May

17 Jul 2020 Kampala, Uganda
Manufacturing sector received more money from banks in May 2020

According to the report, commercial banks approved 589 billion Shillings loans in May compared to 491 billion Shillings approved in April. Of this, manufacturers were given 177 billion Shillings (30 per cent) in May, an improvement from 102 billion received in April, where the sector was still the lead receiver of loans.

 

