Banks Approve Bigger Chunk of Loans to Manufacturing Sector in May

In short
According to the report, commercial banks approved 589 billion Shillings loans in May compared to 491 billion Shillings approved in April. Of this, manufacturers were given 177 billion Shillings (30 per cent) in May, an improvement from 102 billion received in April, where the sector was still the lead receiver of loans.
Banks Approve Bigger Chunk of Loans to Manufacturing Sector in May17 Jul 2020, 16:48 Comments 76 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Politics Updates
In short
Tagged with: June 2020 report manufacturing sector
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.