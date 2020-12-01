Banks, Borrowers Seek Elusive Solution to High Interest Rates

In short
Keith Jefferis, the Senior Advisor to the Botswana Ministry of Finance and Economic Development, says operational costs in Uganda account for 60% of the expenses of banks compared 40% in other countries, and this contributes to the high lending rates in Uganda.
Banks, Borrowers Seek Elusive Solution to High Interest Rates1 Dec 2020, 19:41 Comments 152 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Updates
In short
Mentioned: Financial Sector Deepening Uganda Kampala City Traders Association, KACITA Private Sector Foundation Uganda, PSFU uganda bankers association
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.