Banks Disbursed Loans Worth UGX 2.2 Trillion Between July and September 2020

The Pre-Election Economic and Fiscal Update issued by Moses Kaggwa, the Acting Director Economic Affairs says that the approved and disbursed loans led to a cumulative stock of 17.221 trillion in September, 2020.
Banks Disbursed Loans Worth UGX 2.2 Trillion Between July and September 20206 Jan 2021, 19:29 Comments 151 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Parliament Report
