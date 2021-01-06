Olive Nakatudde
19:37

Banks Disbursed Loans Worth UGX 2.2 Trillion Between July and September 2020

6 Jan 2021, 19:29 Comments 151 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Parliament Report
Manufacturing sector received more money from banks in May 2020

Manufacturing sector received more money from banks in May 2020

In short
The Pre-Election Economic and Fiscal Update issued by Moses Kaggwa, the Acting Director Economic Affairs says that the approved and disbursed loans led to a cumulative stock of 17.221 trillion in September, 2020.

 

Tagged with: Bank of Uganda COVID-19 Pandemic Ministry of Finance

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.