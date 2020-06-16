In short
Only 491 billion shillings was approved in April when the country was in total lockdown over coronavirus, down from 1.5 trillion Shillings approved in March when the country was just starting lockdown. This is a fall of more than 1 trillion Shillings on the money banks lent in April compared to March 2020.
Banks Loan Approvals Fall By 68%
16 Jun 2020
