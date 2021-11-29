Banks 'Not Aware' of UGX 200Billion Small Enterprises Rescue Fund

In short
At the BOU, an official from the communications department said they were going to find out where the process has stuck, and by the time of filing the story, they were yet to give an explanation.
But Kakungulu says they are hopeful that this fund will work better than the previous ones since it follows the model of the Agriculture Credit Facility so far considered the best managed.
Banks 'Not Aware' of UGX 200Billion Small Enterprises Rescue Fund29 Nov 2021, 13:35 Comments 132 Views Business and finance Updates
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.