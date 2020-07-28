In short
Wilbrod Owor, the Executive Director of Uganda Bankers’ Association (UBA) told reporters on Tuesday that they received 593,539 applications in May worth Shilling 3.4trillion for restructuring. They managed to process 588,474 applications worth Shillings 2.5trillion – equivalent to 99.1% of all those that applied.
Banks Restructure UGX 2.5 Trillion in May
