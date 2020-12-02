Olive Nakatudde
Banks Restructured Loans Worth UGX 6.7 Trillion Due to Covid-19 -Report

2 Dec 2020, 07:36 Comments 113 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Parliament Report
Manufacturing sector received more money from banks in May 2020

In short
Bank of Uganda in April 2020 granted permission to all banking institutions to provide credit relief through the restructuring of loans of both corporate and individual customers who were or would be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

 

