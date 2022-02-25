Banks Should Provide More Than Loans to Farmers - Experts

In short

Recommending weather insurance and information, Paul Kweheria, the Team leader NU- TEC Financial services, a project funded by the UK government to help transform the economy through climate smart agribusiness market development says they did an enterprise survey in Northern Uganda where they are currently operating and found farmers to be badly affected climate change related events such as floods, increased temperature, delayed rains and excess rains. In the survey, he says over 80% of the farmers revealed accessing weather related information through radio.