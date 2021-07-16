Banks Squeeze Cheques Out of Use

In short

Currently, for a cheque to be handled by the clearinghouse, it must not exceed 20 million Shillings if it is a Uganda Shilling cheque, or it's equivalent if the cheque is in another currency. This value limit has now been reduced by half, and these changes will take effect July 17, 2022, when the clearinghouse will no longer accept to handle checks of value beyond 10 million Shillings.