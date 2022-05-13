In short
Commercial Banks now have now registered 19 million accounts and this information can be used to tell the size of the taxable section of Ugandan. Moses Kaggwa, from the Ministry of Finance, says that informality is one of the challenges highlighted in the fight to increase domestic revenue collections, as the bigger share of the private sector is held by informal enterprises.
Banks to Help URA Catch Tax Evaders
