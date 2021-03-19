Banks to Pay Dividends as COVID-19 Effects Ease on Industry

In short
“The payment of deferred dividends shall be considered on a case-by-case basis, it will be subject to the financial institutions submitting a satisfactory forward-looking internal capital adequacy and liquidity assessment that demonstrates that the banking institution has adequate resilience to absorb losses from an adverse scenario,” says the Bank of Uganda Statement.
Banks to Pay Dividends as COVID-19 Effects Ease on Industry19 Mar 2021, 19:08 Comments 137 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Updates
In short
Tagged with: Financial Sector Recovery
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.