Kimbowa Ivan
12:39

Bar Owners Selling Off Properties to Clear Accumulating Rent, Bank Loans

26 Aug 2021, 12:33 Comments 61 Views Mukono, Uganda Business and finance Lifestyle Editorial
A beer depot at Mukono Central Division.

A beer depot at Mukono Central Division.

In short
Aloysius Ngobya, the proprietor of Arona Sports Pub in Seeta in Goma Division, says that he had just obtained a loan of Shillings 25billion to improve his bar and stock expensive brands of alcohol when the government announced the lockdown.

 

Tagged with: Bar Owners Selling Off Properties to Clear Accumulating Rent Fees, Bank Loans
Mentioned: Mukono Bars

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.