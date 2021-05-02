Barbra Allimadi Foundation Launched in Memory of Her Freedom Fighting Legacy

In short
The Foundation will focus on providing college and university scholarships to students with stellar academic credentials, especially young girls. Jennifer Akello, a first year student at Kyambogo University is the first scholarship recipient pursuing Bachelor of Procurement and Logistics Management.
Barbra Allimadi Foundation Launched in Memory of Her Freedom Fighting Legacy2 May 2021, 21:59 Comments 121 Views Gulu, Uganda Politics Human rights Education Updates
ANT Party President Maj Gen (Rtd) Gregg Mugisha Muntu giving key note address during launch of Barbara Allimadi Foundation in Gulu City - Photo by Dominic Ochola
