Barbra Allimadi Foundation Launched in Memory of Her Freedom Fighting Legacy

ANT Party President Maj Gen (Rtd) Gregg Mugisha Muntu giving key note address during launch of Barbara Allimadi Foundation in Gulu City - Photo by Dominic Ochola

The Foundation will focus on providing college and university scholarships to students with stellar academic credentials, especially young girls. Jennifer Akello, a first year student at Kyambogo University is the first scholarship recipient pursuing Bachelor of Procurement and Logistics Management.

 

