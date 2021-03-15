Barman who Recorded Video of Soldiers in Attempted Robbery, Goes into Hiding

In short
URN has obtained video clips were the village defense secretary Sulait Zziwa is recorded picking money from the counter. It also shows a UPDF soldier and an LDU attempting to jump over the counter before they were alerted about the presence of cameras in the place.
Barman who Recorded Video of Soldiers in Attempted Robbery, Goes into Hiding15 Mar 2021, 18:04 Comments 145 Views Mukono, Uganda Crime Human rights Security Report
In short
Mentioned: UPDF
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.