In short
Luwero District Health Officer Dr Innocent Nkonwa says that the district has for the third week recorded no new COVID-19 infections, a trend attributed to both national and local measures aimed at containing the disease. Before this, Luwero district had recorded 580 cumulative cases of COVID-19 and 33 deaths.
Bars Threaten Efforts to Sustain Luwero's COVID-19 Success Story
RDC Najjuma on left chatting with officials of Uganda Human Rights Commission. The Officials warned the District Task Force Against violating human rights while enforcing guidelines on COVID 19
