In short
Arnold Katabi, the FUBA Vice President in Charge of Marketing and Publicity, says they are discussing how to hold a 3x3 basketball tournament, which has few players and is shorter compared to the league. Three on three Basketball is a new initiative by the Federation of International Basketball Association (FIBA) to help make basketball a more versatile sport.
Basketball Body Considers 3X3 Tournament Top story22 Sep 2020, 14:27 Comments 119 Views Kampala, Uganda Sport Updates
A Ugandan player in a game against Romania in the FIBA 3X3 tournament. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.