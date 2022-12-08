Basketball Federation Seeks Construction of Multi-Purpose Arena

In short
Nasser Sserunjogi says that the current Lugogo Indoor Arena does not effectively meet the regional and international standards of hosting games and this has denied Uganda opportunities to host tournaments.
He told MPs that Lugogo sits a total of 1000 spectators compared to the international standard of a minimum of 3000 people. Also reported is that the arena has a rubber surface instead of a wooden one and lacks medical, media and changing rooms.
Basketball Federation Seeks Construction of Multi-Purpose Arena8 Dec 2022, 23:15 Comments 91 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Business and finance Sport Report
In short
Tagged with: Federation of Uganda Basketball Association
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.