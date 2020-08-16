Basongora Cultural Leader Petitions RDC over Renewed Clashes

In short
The Basongora Cultural Head Ndahura II Kashagama is accusing the deputy RDC Joshua Masereka of withholding assistance to the community when they presented concerns of an impending attack from the Bakonzo in July.
Basongora Cultural Leader Petitions RDC over Renewed Clashes16 Aug 2020, 07:11 Comments 201 Views Kasese, Uganda Security Updates
