Batooro to be Sensitized on Return of Kingdom Assets

In short
On September 2, 2019, the Government of Uganda and Tooro Kingdom signed a Memorandum of Understanding on the return of the kingdom assets. King Oyo signed on behalf of the kingdom, while President Yoweri Museveni and the Attorney General William Byaruhanga represented the government.
Batooro to be Sensitized on Return of Kingdom Assets2 Sep 2020, 12:53 Comments 137 Views Fort Portal, Uganda Business and finance Local government Report
In short
Tagged with: cultural institution
Mentioned: Beatrice Byenkya Nyakaisiki Rebecca Kadaga Sharaton Hotel Tooro Kingdom Vincent Mugume William Byaruhanga
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.