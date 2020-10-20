Battle for Space Fueling Defacing of Campaign Posters in Gulu

In short
Hundreds of posters were placed on wall fences, electricity poles and any visible area across the city prior to the start of Parliamentary nominations on Thursday. But they were all removed or replaced under the cover of darkness.
Battle for Space Fueling Defacing of Campaign Posters in Gulu20 Oct 2020, 14:13 Comments 114 Views 2021 Elections Politics Parliament Report
In short
Tagged with: Parliamentary candidates defacing campaign posters fierce political showdown financial resources
Mentioned: Amuru District Democratic Party - DP Gulu City Gulu City East Division Invisible Children National Resistance Movement (NRM) The Electoral Commission – EC
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.