Battle ‘Not Yet Over’ Against Locust Invasions in East Africa Top story

12 May 2020, 08:07 Comments 238 Views Kampala, Uganda Agriculture Health East Africa Report
A swarm of desert locusts invade parts of Mwingi Town in Kenya Photo Courtesy of Xinhua

A swarm of desert locusts invade parts of Mwingi Town in Kenya

While swathes of treated land are now relatively locust-free, the agency warned that the second wave of locusts will transition to the young adult phase in June, at a critical time when many farmers prepare to harvest their crops. FAO said the upsurge is “particularly alarming” in the broader context.

 

