Battling Cancer: Choosing Between Treatment and Christmas

In short
A special meal of beef stew and Matooke was served at the Uganda Cancer Institute. According to patents, today was special because one didn't need a card to access meals and that it wasn't a preserve for the very sick.
Battling Cancer: Choosing Between Treatment and Christmas25 Dec 2019, 16:48 Comments 163 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Misc Updates
In short
Tagged with: christmas at the hospital treatment at Cancer Institute
Mentioned: Uganda Cancer Institute-UCI
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.