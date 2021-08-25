Batwa in Fresh Demand for Compensation after Court Ruling

In short
The Constitutional Court in Kampala ruled a week ago that the Batwa had an interest in the disputed protected forests in South Western Uganda by virtue of the native or original title. The Court added their eviction from the said areas without compensation has not only enhanced their marginalisation but has also relegated them to a lesser class of citizens, inherently landless and fated to be encroachers on other people’s land.
Batwa in Fresh Demand for Compensation after Court Ruling25 Aug 2021, 16:40 Comments 98 Views Rubanda, Western Region, Uganda Lifestyle Court Updates
Robert Byarugaba, A Mutwa from Rwamahano in Mukos sub county, Rubanda district standing next to his house (Photo Credit Samuel Amanya)-min
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.