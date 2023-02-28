Samuel Amanya
15:02

Batwa in Kisoro Hire Out Land to Get Quick Money for Survival

28 Feb 2023, 14:56 Comments 67 Views Kisoro, Western Region, Uganda Human rights Lifestyle Updates
Some of the Batwa dancing a traditional song at Bukimbiri sub county headquarters on Tuesday (Photo Credit Samuel Amanya)

Some of the Batwa dancing a traditional song at Bukimbiri sub county headquarters on Tuesday (Photo Credit Samuel Amanya)

In short
According to Masheija, despite the Batwa being known in the area as very hardworking people, they have maintained a negative attitude towards self-development.

 

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.