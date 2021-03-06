Baylor Employee Wanted for Causing UGX 25M Financial Loss

In short
Vincent Twesige, the Rwenzori West regional police spokesperson says that Nakato is on the run. She explains that unfortunately, the organization recruited her without knowing her place of origin or residence, which has made, the search difficult.
Baylor Employee Wanted for Causing UGX 25M Financial Loss6 Mar 2021, 15:46 Comments 127 Views Fort Portal, Uganda Crime Updates
Twesige showing the photo of Nakato who is wanted for causing Baylor Uganda a financial loss of shillings 25 million.
