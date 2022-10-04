Weswa Ronnie
BCU Resolves to Evict Police Posts, Sub County Headquarters from Primary Society Premises

In short
John Musila, the BCU Board Vice-chairperson listed the premises of Magale primary society in Lwakhakha zone in Namisindwa district, Bubolo primary society in Bugitimwa sub-county in Sironko, Tandiga primary society in Butandiga sub-county Sironko district and Mala primary society in Mufutu town council among others as those occupied by police posts and town councils respectively.

 

