BCU Resolves to Evict Police Posts, Sub County Headquarters from Primary Society Premises

In short
John Musila, the BCU Board Vice-chairperson listed the premises of Magale primary society in Lwakhakha zone in Namisindwa district, Bubolo primary society in Bugitimwa sub-county in Sironko, Tandiga primary society in Butandiga sub-county Sironko district and Mala primary society in Mufutu town council among others as those occupied by police posts and town councils respectively.
BCU Resolves to Evict Police Posts, Sub County Headquarters from Primary Society Premises4 Oct 2022, 11:00 Comments 114 Views Agriculture Updates
In short
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.