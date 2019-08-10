In short
The wreckage was left at the shoreline after an accident which claimed 32 lives in November, last year. The accident occurred about 200 meters off the shores of Mutima beach in Mpatta Sub County Mukono District. The revellers on the boat were travelling to K-Palm beach at the time of the accident.
Beach Managers Demand Removal of MV Templar Wreckage
