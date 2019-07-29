Shiphrah Kwagala
14:10

Beauty Facial Treatments Harm Natural Skin Functionality – Expert

29 Jul 2019, 14:03 Comments 167 Views Misc Updates
Kabahuma Josephine

Kabahuma Josephine

In short
Such Beauty treatments involve the use of different products at each stage. One of the stages involves cleansing the face with a cleansing cream to remove any kind of skin dirt, followed by a facial scrub to remove dead skin, then a steam and facial massage with warm vapour blown in the face to open up skin pores.

 

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.