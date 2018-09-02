Blanshe Musinguzi
20:40

Bebe Cool Suspends Music Shows

2 Sep 2018, 17:57 Comments 179 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Analysis
Bebe Cool chatting with President Museveni when the latter held his music concert at Kololo independence grounds last month courtesy photo

Bebe Cool chatting with President Museveni when the latter held his music concert at Kololo independence grounds last month Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
Bebe Cool has been at the receiving end of public hostility and anger for refusal to condemn torture meted on musician turned politician, Kyadondo East, legislator Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine.

 

Tagged with: bebe cool moses ssali bobi wine aka robert kyagulanyi bebe cool suspends music shows

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.