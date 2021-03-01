Beef Prices Soar in Kyenjojo Over Foot and Mouth Disease

In short
Dr. Godfrey Kahuta says that although there are no registered cases of Foot and Mouth Disease in the Kyenjojo district, they will not allow the entry of livestock into Kyenjojo until the outbreak in the affected districts has been contained.
Beef Prices Soar in Kyenjojo Over Foot and Mouth Disease1 Mar 2021, 12:25 Comments 197 Views Kyenjojo, Uganda Business and finance Health Updates
Mugisa says beef prices are likely to keep soaring because entry of cattle from neighbouring districts has been restricted due to the outbreak of Foot and Mouth disease.
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.