Beirut Explosion An Eye-Opener to Uganda - Kadaga

5 Aug 2020, 17:33 Comments 114 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga chairing the afternoon plenary session.

Speaker Rebecca Kadaga tasked the Premier Ruhakana Rugunda to direct institutions responsible for health and safety measures in factories and institutions with explosive and volatile substances to take precautionary measures so that Uganda does not suffer calamity.

 

Tagged with: explosion in the Lebanese Capital of Beirut petrol stations

