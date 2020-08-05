In short
Speaker Rebecca Kadaga tasked the Premier Ruhakana Rugunda to direct institutions responsible for health and safety measures in factories and institutions with explosive and volatile substances to take precautionary measures so that Uganda does not suffer calamity.
Beirut Explosion An Eye-Opener to Uganda - Kadaga
5 Aug 2020
Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga chairing the afternoon plenary session. Login to license this image from 1$.
