Christelle Jocquet, the Resident Representative of the Belgian Development Agency said at a handover event held at the Ministry of Health on Wednesday that the idea of making a contribution towards surveillance was arrived after an earlier meeting with Ministry revealed the need to revamp surveillance and risk communication with the onset of community transmission of the viral respiratory disease.
Belgian Agency Donates Thermometers for Malls, Hospitals
1 Jul 2020
Kampala, Uganda
Health Minister Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng recieved a dummy cheque from the Belgian's Resident Representative Christelle Jocquet.
