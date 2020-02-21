In short
He was speaking on Friday at St. Daniel Comboni Polytechnic Naoi, a catholic founded technical school in Moroto supported by Enabel, a Belgian organization which is implementing the skilling program in Karamoja. This was part of an official visit to oversee the implementation of skilling program in Karamoja.
Belgian Ambassador Lauds Uganda on Skills Development
