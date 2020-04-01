Besigye Blames Museveni for Stopping Food Donation to Vulnerable

In short

“There are some political leaders who tried to distribute food to some desperate urban dwellers, whose sources of income had been affected by the pandemic, these could have been given guidelines on how to safely distribute the food. Instead, Museveni called them shameless opportunists or enemies of Uganda, who should be charged with a capital offence of attempted murder. Surely, Ugandans know who leads in shamelessly giving political handouts using taxpayers’ money,” Besigye said.