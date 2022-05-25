Besigye Charged, Refuses to Pay UGX 30M Bail Cash

In short
Lukwago said that the bail amount is outrageous since his client has been under preventive arrest at his home for almost two weeks and he has not been working.
According to Lukwago, Besigye has instructed them to appeal against the decision and has chosen to be remanded.
Besigye Charged, Refuses to Pay UGX 30M Bail Cash25 May 2022, 18:05 Comments 100 Views Buganda Road, Kampala, Uganda Court Updates
