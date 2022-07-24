Wambuzi Reacheal
18:12

Besigye Escapes Arrest in Jinja City

24 Jul 2022, 18:04 Comments 255 Views Jinja, Uganda Crime Report
Police personnel roundoff Dr. Kiiza Besigye's vehicle.

Police personnel roundoff Dr. Kiiza Besigye's vehicle.

In short
Besigye and Mukaku Lubega of the Red Card Movement had made a stopover for refreshments at Igar Café and Petrol Station along the Kampala-Jinja Road when Police immediately surrounded the car and ordered them to return to Kampala.

 

Tagged with: arrest petrol station police regional police vehicle
Mentioned: FDC Kiira Nalufenya police station

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.