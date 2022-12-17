Mulondo Emmanuel
Besigye Hints At Retiring from Politics

17 Dec 2022, 15:26 Comments 150 Views Ssisa Subcounty Hqtrs, Nsaggu, Uganda Politics Human rights Polls Report

Besigye said the Bible he believes in prescribed seventy as the life expectancy and he is currently sixty-six, meaning “I have four years to continue with this struggle.”

 

