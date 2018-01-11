Besigye Launches "Tulemese" Campaign

In short
Patrick Amuriat, the newly sworn in FDC president told URN that with effect from the last week of this month, they will be traversing the country to sensitize Ugandans how they can fail Musevenis government.
Besigye Launches "Tulemese" Campaign11 Jan 2018, 18:23 Comments 46 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Breaking news
Besigye and the pro people's goverment addressing the Media in Kampala Login to license this image from 1$.
