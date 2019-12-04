In short
Besigye had planned to lead an anti-corruption walk from Katonga road in Kampala to the constitutional square, a parallel event to a walk organized by the Inspectorate of Government, in which President Yoweri Museveni is leading a procession to Kololo Independence Grounds.
Besigye, Police Engaged in Running Battles in Kasangati
4 Dec 2019
