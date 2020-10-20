In short
The Power 10 group which is part of his popular Plan B strategy was launched before the 2016 election which involved having ten mobilisers at every parish to campaign and guard their votes. Now, this group, Besigye said, split into two with one group having known leaders that are supposed to guard the FDC vote and an anonymous group which will be swinging into action soon.
Besigye Rallies Youth to Join Anonymous Network as Part of 'Plan B'
