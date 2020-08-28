Ashraf Kasirye
Besigye's Plan B is to Fight for Hopeless, Oppressed Ugandans

Dr Besigye at today-s press conference at his Katonga Road offices in Kampala1

Besigye recently declared that after contesting for the presidency four times without success, he had given up on his PLAN-A which involved changing the regime through elections, and moved on to Plan B. However, he did not divulge details on the said plan, leaving Ugandans speculating on his next course of action.

 

