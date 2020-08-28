In short
Besigye recently declared that after contesting for the presidency four times without success, he had given up on his PLAN-A which involved changing the regime through elections, and moved on to Plan B. However, he did not divulge details on the said plan, leaving Ugandans speculating on his next course of action.
Besigye's Plan B is to Fight for Hopeless, Oppressed Ugandans28 Aug 2020, 13:40 Comments 142 Views Politics Election Breaking news
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.