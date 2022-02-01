In short
While adressing FDC party leaders from Kigezi subregion in Kabale District, Amuriat said that Besigye who had reportedly been dragged into holding the party flag for the fourth time in the 2016 presidential elections, refused to contest again in 2021,arguing that it was impossible to win an election whose outcome would be decided by Museveni.
Besigye’s Refusal to Stand, Muntu's Departure Injured FDC 2021 Polls - POA1 Feb 2022, 15:24 Comments 159 Views Kabale, Western Region, Uganda Politics Updates
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.