Better Late Than Never; Candidate Katumba to Launch Manifesto as Campaign Ends

“If it came out earlier, voters could forget about it, but our strategy is to releases at this time so that everyone is aware of our aspirations days to the voting day,” says Katumba's team of the manifesto a couple of days to the polling day.
Better Late Than Never; Candidate Katumba to Launch Manifesto as Campaign Ends9 Jan 2021, 18:09 Comments 129 Views Kampala, Uganda Presidential Race Politics 2021 Elections Report
..Independent Presidentail Candidate John Katumba campaiging in Masaka, the youth here say they are yet to get a candidate who addresses their concerns
