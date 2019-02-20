Alex Otto
Betty Nambooze: Museveni's Sole Candidature Not A Surprise

20 Feb 2019, 20:58 Comments 115 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Updates
Nambooze, who is also the Shadow Minister of information in the opposition, says that the intention of the regime is to make Ugandans remain focused towards the next election, and yet most of the issues in the past general elections that remain unresolved.

 

